Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.93, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.93B. KD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.00, offering almost -302.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.55% since then. We note from Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended KD as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.47 for the current quarter.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) trade information

Instantly KD has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.48 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.56% year-to-date, but still up 0.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) is -18.27% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KD is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -54.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -54.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) estimates and forecasts

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry.

KD Dividends

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.88% of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares, and 17.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.97%.