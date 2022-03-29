Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) were traded, and its beta was 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.77, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $427.66M. KOD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $131.97, offering almost -1598.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.36% since then. We note from Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) trade information

Instantly KOD has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.83 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -90.84% year-to-date, but still down -5.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) is -11.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.62 day(s).

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) estimates and forecasts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -92.73 percent over the past six months and at a -13.37% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -39.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -58.20% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -60.50%. Kodiak Sciences Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -77.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.40% per year for the next five years.

KOD Dividends

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.64% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares, and 88.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.09%. Kodiak Sciences Inc. stock is held by 238 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 28.39% of the shares, which is about 14.68 million shares worth $1.41 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 15.58% or 8.06 million shares worth $773.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.87 million shares worth $179.92 million, making up 3.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $130.97 million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.