Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 2.74 million shares of the Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) were traded, and its beta was 1.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.03, and it changed around $0.09 or 3.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $238.89M. KNDI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.68, offering almost -120.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.83% since then. We note from Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KNDI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kandi Technologies Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) trade information

Instantly KNDI has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.74 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.61% year-to-date, but still down -17.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) is -7.62% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KNDI is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -65.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -65.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) estimates and forecasts

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.11 percent over the past six months and at a -250.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $38.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Kandi Technologies Group Inc. to make $32.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.72 million and $32.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 107.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.20%.

KNDI Dividends

Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.81% of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. shares, and 13.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.84%. Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stock is held by 83 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.53% of the shares, which is about 5.82 million shares worth $25.92 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 1.21% or 0.93 million shares worth $4.15 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 5.63 million shares worth $24.64 million, making up 7.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF held roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $1.98 million, which represents about 0.59% of the total shares outstanding.