JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) Stock Forecast 2022: $501.39 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were traded, and its beta was 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.87, and it changed around -$0.4 or -1.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.36B. YY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $105.39, offering almost -178.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.9% since then. We note from JOYY Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 858.77K.

JOYY Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended YY as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. JOYY Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) trade information

Instantly YY has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 47.23 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.64% year-to-date, but still down -4.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) is -22.13% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $360.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YY is forecast to be at a low of $158.07 and a high of $501.39. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1223.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -317.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

JOYY Inc. (YY) estimates and forecasts

JOYY Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.72 percent over the past six months and at a 71.97% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 228.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 160.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $652.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect JOYY Inc. to make $795.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $579.85 million and $636.17 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.60%. JOYY Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -234.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 34.79% per year for the next five years.

YY Dividends

JOYY Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.39 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.04. It is important to note, however, that the 5.39% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.44% of JOYY Inc. shares, and 74.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.72%. JOYY Inc. stock is held by 325 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.49% of the shares, which is about 4.62 million shares worth $253.24 million.

Capital World Investors, with 5.11% or 3.15 million shares worth $172.69 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.78 million shares worth $97.71 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $74.56 million, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.