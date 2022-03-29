JKS Stock Forecast 2022: JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 45.44%

In the last trading session, 1.69 million shares of the JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $52.03, and it changed around $1.29 or 2.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.63B. JKS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.37, offering almost -27.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.44% since then. We note from JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended JKS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.9 for the current quarter.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) trade information

Instantly JKS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 55.23 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.21% year-to-date, but still up 0.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) is 19.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $365.16, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JKS is forecast to be at a low of $178.48 and a high of $478.07. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -818.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -243.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) estimates and forecasts

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.14 percent over the past six months and at a 111.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 718.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 180.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.15 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. to make $1.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.6 billion and $1.21 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 50.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.60%. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -75.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 29.07% per year for the next five years.

JKS Dividends

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 07 and April 11.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.13% of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares, and 57.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.52%. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stock is held by 183 institutions, with Schroder Investment Management Group being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 18.11% of the shares, which is about 5.37 million shares worth $246.59 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.65% or 2.27 million shares worth $104.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 1.79 million shares worth $93.42 million, making up 6.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF held roughly 0.77 million shares worth around $40.03 million, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.