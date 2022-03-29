Is Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 4.23 million shares of the Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) were traded, and its beta was 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.77, and it changed around -$0.18 or -2.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $916.25M. YEXT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.48, offering almost -128.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.08% since then. We note from Yext Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Yext Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended YEXT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Yext Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) trade information

Instantly YEXT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.56 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.75% year-to-date, but still up 2.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) is -8.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.05, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -11.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YEXT is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) estimates and forecasts

Yext Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.71 percent over the past six months and at a -6.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $101.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Yext Inc. to make $103.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.10%.

YEXT Dividends

Yext Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 07.

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.88% of Yext Inc. shares, and 73.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.48%. Yext Inc. stock is held by 236 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.79% of the shares, which is about 19.18 million shares worth $230.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.66% or 11.23 million shares worth $135.09 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 6.06 million shares worth $60.07 million, making up 4.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology held roughly 5.38 million shares worth around $51.99 million, which represents about 4.15% of the total shares outstanding.