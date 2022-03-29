Is Performant Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ: PFMT) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) were traded, and its beta was -0.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.12, and it changed around $0.27 or 9.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $198.46M. PFMT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.29, offering almost -69.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.53% since then. We note from Performant Financial Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 414.63K.

Performant Financial Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PFMT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Performant Financial Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) trade information

Instantly PFMT has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.34 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.46% year-to-date, but still up 33.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) is 39.29% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PFMT is forecast to be at a low of $8.50 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -252.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -172.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) estimates and forecasts

Performant Financial Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.76 percent over the past six months and at a 47.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -125.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -600.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -21.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Performant Financial Corporation to make $22.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $40.04 million and $31.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -25.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -27.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.80%. Performant Financial Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 33.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

PFMT Dividends

Performant Financial Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.73% of Performant Financial Corporation shares, and 62.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.08%. Performant Financial Corporation stock is held by 52 institutions, with Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 20.22% of the shares, which is about 13.98 million shares worth $33.7 million.

First Light Asset Management, LLC, with 7.07% or 4.89 million shares worth $11.78 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.52 million shares worth $3.65 million, making up 2.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $1.25 million, which represents about 0.75% of the total shares outstanding.