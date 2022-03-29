Is Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have been traded, and its beta is 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $125.32, and it changed around $6.47 or 5.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.35B. APTV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $180.81, offering almost -44.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $94.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.39% since then. We note from Aptiv PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.31 million.

Aptiv PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended APTV as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Aptiv PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0.7 for the current quarter.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) trade information

Instantly APTV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 129.18 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.95% year-to-date, but still up 2.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) is -12.61% up in the 30-day period.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) estimates and forecasts

Aptiv PLC share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.92 percent over the past six months and at a 58.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -34.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 53.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.11 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect Aptiv PLC to make $4.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.02 billion and $3.81 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.60%. Aptiv PLC earnings are expected to increase by -70.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 49.34% per year for the next five years.

APTV Dividends

Aptiv PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 04 and May 09.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.48% of Aptiv PLC shares, and 97.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.43%. Aptiv PLC stock is held by 1,278 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.04% of the shares, which is about 28.48 million shares worth $4.7 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.83% or 20.2 million shares worth $3.33 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 7.69 million shares worth $1.27 billion, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 6.12 million shares worth around $1.01 billion, which represents about 2.37% of the total shares outstanding.