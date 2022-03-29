IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS): Stock Forecast For 2022 Still Looks Weak With A -237.18% Decline

In today’s recent session, 5.91 million shares of the IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.54, and it changed around $7.55 or 50.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $512.21M. IGMS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.44, offering almost -341.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.84% since then. We note from IGM Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 311.28K.

IGM Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended IGMS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. IGM Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.54 for the current quarter.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) trade information

Instantly IGMS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 50.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.37 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.89% year-to-date, but still down -5.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) is -7.47% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IGMS is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $76.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -237.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) estimates and forecasts

IGM Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.81 percent over the past six months and at a -89.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -94.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -64.20% in the next quarter.

IGMS Dividends

IGM Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 04 and May 09.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.20% of IGM Biosciences Inc. shares, and 68.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 121.32%. IGM Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 150 institutions, with Redmile Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.81% of the shares, which is about 3.33 million shares worth $97.8 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 12.12% or 3.16 million shares worth $92.57 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.72 million shares worth $21.1 million, making up 2.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $17.14 million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.