If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 1.02 million shares of the Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) have been traded, and its beta is 2.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.34, and it changed around -$0.52 or -8.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $596.43M. TH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.35, offering almost -18.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.49% since then. We note from Target Hospitality Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 226.57K.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) trade information

Instantly TH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.25 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.56%. The company’s shares are currently up 64.61% year-to-date, but still up 1.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) is 87.22% up in the 30-day period.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) estimates and forecasts

Target Hospitality Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 48.73 percent over the past six months and at a 280.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 29.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 107.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $79.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. to make $83.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $40.93 million and $74.99 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 94.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.10%.

Target Hospitality Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 81.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

TH Dividends

Target Hospitality Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 23 and May 27.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.74% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares, and 83.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.55%. Target Hospitality Corp. stock is held by 102 institutions, with Private Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.02% of the shares, which is about 5.12 million shares worth $18.23 million.

Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC, with 3.65% or 3.72 million shares worth $13.26 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.88 million shares worth $3.13 million, making up 0.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $2.08 million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.