If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $102.89, and it changed around $3.0 or 3.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.11B. COUP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $283.38, offering almost -175.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $64.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.03% since then. We note from Coupa Software Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.50 million.

Coupa Software Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended COUP as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) trade information

Instantly COUP has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 106.80 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.90% year-to-date, but still up 3.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) is -11.25% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $91.15, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -12.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COUP is forecast to be at a low of $65.00 and a high of $133.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 36.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) estimates and forecasts

Coupa Software Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.11 percent over the past six months and at a -67.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -76.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $185.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated to make $196.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.20%. Coupa Software Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by -95.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 23.80% per year for the next five years.

COUP Dividends

Coupa Software Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.61% of Coupa Software Incorporated shares, and 104.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.81%. Coupa Software Incorporated stock is held by 676 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.95% of the shares, which is about 9.72 million shares worth $1.54 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.97% or 6.73 million shares worth $1.06 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.88 million shares worth $613.09 million, making up 5.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.1 million shares worth around $332.68 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.