Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) Shares Could Drop Up To -793.25%

In the last trading session, 2.22 million shares of the Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.59, and it changed around $0.18 or 4.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $505.54M. ICVX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.99, offering almost -989.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.5% since then. We note from Icosavax Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 189.64K.

Icosavax Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ICVX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Icosavax Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.46 for the current quarter.

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) trade information

Instantly ICVX has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.45 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 70.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.94% year-to-date, but still down -69.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) is -73.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ICVX is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $41.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -793.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -117.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Icosavax Inc. to make $500k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

ICVX Dividends

Icosavax Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.24% of Icosavax Inc. shares, and 61.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.32%. Icosavax Inc. stock is held by 71 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.80% of the shares, which is about 5.78 million shares worth $171.01 million.

Adams Street Partners, LLC, with 8.69% or 3.39 million shares worth $100.38 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Janus Henderson Venture Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.73 million shares worth $21.55 million, making up 1.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Venture Fund held roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $16.7 million, which represents about 1.45% of the total shares outstanding.