HP Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of HPQ Stock In 2022

In today’s recent session, 3.02 million shares of the HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have been traded, and its beta is 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.45, and it changed around $0.7 or 1.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.48B. HPQ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.84, offering almost -0.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.81% since then. We note from HP Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 12.56 million.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) trade information

Instantly HPQ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.84 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.87% year-to-date, but still up 3.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is 12.48% up in the 30-day period.

HP Inc. (HPQ) estimates and forecasts

HP Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 34.97 percent over the past six months and at a 12.66% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.51 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect HP Inc. to make $16.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.40%. HP Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 166.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.07% per year for the next five years.

HPQ Dividends

HP Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.58 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.58% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.18% of HP Inc. shares, and 86.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.32%. HP Inc. stock is held by 1,450 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.63% of the shares, which is about 115.05 million shares worth $3.15 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc, with 10.31% or 111.64 million shares worth $3.05 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 72.93 million shares worth $2.0 billion, making up 6.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 33.95 million shares worth around $928.84 million, which represents about 3.14% of the total shares outstanding.