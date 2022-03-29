Guess’ Inc.’s (GES): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) were traded, and its beta was 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.96, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.41B. GES currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.12, offering almost -41.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.91% since then. We note from Guess’ Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Guess’ Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GES as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Guess’ Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter.

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) trade information

Instantly GES has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.43 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.26% year-to-date, but still up 1.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) is -2.79% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GES is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $46.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -109.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) estimates and forecasts

Guess’ Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.15 percent over the past six months and at a 7.19% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $808.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Guess’ Inc. to make $520 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $648.46 million and $497.44 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.10%. Guess’ Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -195.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.40% per year for the next five years.

GES Dividends

Guess’ Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.10 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.90. It is important to note, however, that the 4.10% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.31% of Guess’ Inc. shares, and 68.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 114.32%. Guess’ Inc. stock is held by 246 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.63% of the shares, which is about 6.26 million shares worth $131.51 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.57% or 4.27 million shares worth $89.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 3.3 million shares worth $68.34 million, making up 5.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 2.63 million shares worth around $54.37 million, which represents about 4.04% of the total shares outstanding.