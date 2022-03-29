Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) were traded, and its beta was 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around -$0.04 or -8.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $84.61M. AUMN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.83, offering almost -66.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.0% since then. We note from Golden Minerals Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 804.63K.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) trade information

Instantly AUMN has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5900 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 41.74% year-to-date, but still down -14.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) is 4.23% down in the 30-day period.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

Golden Minerals Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.90 percent over the past six months and at a 200.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Golden Minerals Company to make $6.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.69 million and $6.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.10%.

AUMN Dividends

Golden Minerals Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.91% of Golden Minerals Company shares, and 33.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.91%. Golden Minerals Company stock is held by 45 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.70% of the shares, which is about 6.03 million shares worth $2.6 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 2.89% or 4.7 million shares worth $2.03 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 4.91 million shares worth $2.01 million, making up 3.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.47 million shares worth around $1.93 million, which represents about 2.75% of the total shares outstanding.