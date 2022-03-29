Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 2.52 million shares of the Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) were traded, and its beta was 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.02, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $312.94M. GNUS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.78, offering almost -172.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.47% since then. We note from Genius Brands International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.23 million.

Genius Brands International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GNUS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Genius Brands International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) trade information

Instantly GNUS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0800 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.86% year-to-date, but still up 14.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) is 14.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 58.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GNUS is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -390.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -390.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) estimates and forecasts

Genius Brands International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.14 percent over the past six months and at a -133.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.00%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Genius Brands International Inc. to make $2.72 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.60%.

GNUS Dividends

Genius Brands International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.57% of Genius Brands International Inc. shares, and 25.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.75%. Genius Brands International Inc. stock is held by 130 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.53% of the shares, which is about 19.65 million shares worth $20.63 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.56% or 13.73 million shares worth $18.67 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 8.05 million shares worth $10.95 million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 6.71 million shares worth around $8.32 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.