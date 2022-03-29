Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK)â€™s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.86. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $22.51, and it changed around -$1.04 or -4.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $959.90M. GNK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.45, offering almost -8.62% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $9.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.55% since then. We note from Genco Shipping & Trading Limitedâ€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 892.57K.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GNK as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $1.88 for the current quarter.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) trade information

Instantly GNK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.45 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 7.93%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently up 47.19% year-to-date, but still up 9.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) is 18.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.01, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GNK is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) estimates and forecasts

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have risen 20.58 percent over the past six months and at a -0.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 754.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,233.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $142.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to make $102.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The companyâ€™s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $95.49 million and $87.59 million respectively. Analysts predict that the companyâ€™s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 48.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.10%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.50%.

GNK Dividends

Genco Shipping & Trading Limitedâ€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 11 and April 15. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.55 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 2.55% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.37% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares, and 73.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.19%. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stock is held by 194 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 13.85% of the shares, which is about 5.81 million shares worth $116.92 million.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P., with 10.89% or 4.56 million shares worth $91.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.31 million shares worth $22.55 million, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $14.41 million, which represents about 2.00% of the total shares outstanding.