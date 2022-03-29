GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) were traded, and its beta was 2.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.51, and it changed around -$0.08 or -1.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $258.03M. GLOP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.04, offering almost -9.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.35% since then. We note from GasLog Partners LP’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 452.78K.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) trade information

Instantly GLOP has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.15 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.34% year-to-date, but still up 15.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) is 43.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.99 day(s).

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) estimates and forecasts

GasLog Partners LP share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.38 percent over the past six months and at a 11.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $89.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect GasLog Partners LP to make $83.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $85.05 million and $87.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.30%. GasLog Partners LP earnings are expected to increase by -190.40% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -11.10% per year for the next five years.

GLOP Dividends

GasLog Partners LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.73 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.73% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 15.58 per year.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.92% of GasLog Partners LP shares, and 21.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.34%. GasLog Partners LP stock is held by 43 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.98% of the shares, which is about 2.37 million shares worth $11.43 million.

Marshall Wace LLP, with 1.01% or 0.48 million shares worth $2.33 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 1.18 million shares worth $4.97 million, making up 2.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held roughly 1.18 million shares worth around $4.97 million, which represents about 2.49% of the total shares outstanding.