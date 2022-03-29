Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY)

In the last trading session, 2.44 million shares of the Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $138.54, and it changed around $6.22 or 4.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.75B. ETSY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $307.75, offering almost -122.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $109.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.05% since then. We note from Etsy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.72 million.

Etsy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended ETSY as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Etsy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) trade information

Instantly ETSY has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 151.50 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.72% year-to-date, but still down -2.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is -6.98% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $211.59, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ETSY is forecast to be at a low of $145.00 and a high of $280.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -102.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) estimates and forecasts

Etsy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.64 percent over the past six months and at a -1.47% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -29.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $685.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Etsy Inc. to make $637.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $617.36 million and $529.77 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 71.40%. Etsy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 23.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 39.45% per year for the next five years.

ETSY Dividends

Etsy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.69% of Etsy Inc. shares, and 92.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.98%. Etsy Inc. stock is held by 1,241 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.72% of the shares, which is about 13.59 million shares worth $2.97 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.26% or 11.74 million shares worth $2.57 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.58 million shares worth $743.83 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.86 million shares worth around $594.1 million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.