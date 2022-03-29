Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD)

In today’s recent session, 14.02 million shares of the Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.71, and it changed around $0.1 or 2.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.25B. BBD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.53, offering almost -17.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.21% since then. We note from Banco Bradesco S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 40.44 million.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) trade information

Instantly BBD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.72 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 35.17% year-to-date, but still up 6.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) is 18.01% up in the 30-day period.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Banco Bradesco S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.61 percent over the past six months and at a 8.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.12 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Banco Bradesco S.A. to make $4.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.92 billion and $5.5 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.70%. Banco Bradesco S.A. earnings are expected to increase by -24.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.60% per year for the next five years.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.74 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.74% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Banco Bradesco S.A. shares, and 18.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.90%. Banco Bradesco S.A. stock is held by 369 institutions, with ABRDN PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.69% of the shares, which is about 82.14 million shares worth $280.93 million.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, with 1.65% or 79.91 million shares worth $273.3 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Value Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 39.99 million shares worth $139.96 million, making up 0.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Aberdeen Emerging Markets Fd held roughly 17.18 million shares worth around $60.13 million, which represents about 0.35% of the total shares outstanding.