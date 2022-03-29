Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among BellRing Brands Inc. Stocks (NYSE: BRBR)

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.13, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.10B. BRBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.19, offering almost -54.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.0% since then. We note from BellRing Brands Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

BellRing Brands Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BRBR as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BellRing Brands Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter.

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) trade information

Instantly BRBR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.22 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.43% year-to-date, but still down -7.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) is -12.74% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.54, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRBR is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $37.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -67.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) estimates and forecasts

BellRing Brands Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.39 percent over the past six months and at a 21.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $300.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect BellRing Brands Inc. to make $309.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.80%. BellRing Brands Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 17.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.29% per year for the next five years.

BRBR Dividends

BellRing Brands Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07.

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.71% of BellRing Brands Inc. shares, and 120.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 121.50%.