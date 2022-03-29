Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX)

In today’s recent session, 2.74 million shares of the Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $90.04, and it changed around $1.66 or 1.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $101.28B. SBUX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $126.32, offering almost -40.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $78.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.35% since then. We note from Starbucks Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 9.91 million.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) trade information

Instantly SBUX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.87% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 91.90 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.44% year-to-date, but still up 1.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is -4.54% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $113.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SBUX is forecast to be at a low of $95.00 and a high of $135.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) estimates and forecasts

Starbucks Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.26 percent over the past six months and at a 3.40% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 21.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.62 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Starbucks Corporation to make $8.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.30%. Starbucks Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 351.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.40% per year for the next five years.

SBUX Dividends

Starbucks Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.22 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.96. It is important to note, however, that the 2.22% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.18% of Starbucks Corporation shares, and 71.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.20%. Starbucks Corporation stock is held by 2,984 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.58% of the shares, which is about 98.68 million shares worth $11.54 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.17% or 82.46 million shares worth $9.65 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 33.34 million shares worth $3.9 billion, making up 2.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 24.99 million shares worth around $2.92 billion, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.