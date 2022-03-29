Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI)

In today’s recent session, 2.77 million shares of the Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.14, and it changed around -$0.33 or -2.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.33B. GFI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.20, offering almost -13.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.81% since then. We note from Gold Fields Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 9.55 million.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Instantly GFI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.59 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.76% year-to-date, but still down -3.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is 17.11% down in the 30-day period.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Gold Fields Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 90.28 percent over the past six months and at a 19.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.70%.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.07 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 2.07% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Gold Fields Limited shares, and 30.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.57%. Gold Fields Limited stock is held by 303 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.00% of the shares, which is about 44.55 million shares worth $489.59 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.61% or 23.22 million shares worth $255.2 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 39.64 million shares worth $435.64 million, making up 4.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund held roughly 9.55 million shares worth around $88.59 million, which represents about 1.07% of the total shares outstanding.