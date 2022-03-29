Future Outlook And Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMCL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.70, and it changed around $0.21 or 42.86% from the last close. HYMCL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.99, offering almost -41.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 94.29% since then. We note from Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 246.45K.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMCL) trade information

Instantly HYMCL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 42.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7999 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 318.80% year-to-date, but still up 80.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMCL) is 744.83% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HYMCL is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1757.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1757.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.