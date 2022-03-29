Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 31.51 million shares of the Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) have been traded, and its beta is 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.55, and it changed around $0.88 or 5.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $68.21B. F at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.87, offering almost -47.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.52% since then. We note from Ford Motor Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 103.63 million.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) trade information

Instantly F has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.62 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.74% year-to-date, but still up 1.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is -6.51% up in the 30-day period.

Ford Motor Company (F) estimates and forecasts

Ford Motor Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.73 percent over the past six months and at a 20.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -56.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 284.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31.71 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Ford Motor Company to make $36.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $33.55 billion and $24.23 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 50.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.10%. Ford Motor Company earnings are expected to increase by 363.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 74.15% per year for the next five years.

F Dividends

Ford Motor Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.40 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.40% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of Ford Motor Company shares, and 54.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.97%. Ford Motor Company stock is held by 1,988 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.59% of the shares, which is about 298.63 million shares worth $6.2 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.87% or 270.18 million shares worth $5.61 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 111.54 million shares worth $2.32 billion, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 83.13 million shares worth around $1.73 billion, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.