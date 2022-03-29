Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise? – Marketing Sentinel
Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.57 million shares of the Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.06, and it changed around -$0.24 or -10.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $116.97M. FLGC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.45, offering almost -941.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.41% since then. We note from Flora Growth Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

Instantly FLGC has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.38 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.73% year-to-date, but still up 12.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) is 13.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Flora Growth Corp. to make $5.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.29% of Flora Growth Corp. shares, and 1.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.14%. Flora Growth Corp. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.69% of the shares, which is about 0.89 million shares worth $5.04 million.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC, with 0.09% or 49518.0 shares worth $0.28 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.89 million shares worth $3.85 million, making up 1.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 20412.0 shares worth around $88179.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.

