Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) Shares Might Go Down -47.78% This Year

In the last trading session, 0.94 million shares of the Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) were traded, and its beta was 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.00, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.73B. FATE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $97.43, offering almost -156.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.63% since then. We note from Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended FATE as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fate Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.67 for the current quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

Instantly FATE has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.69 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.05% year-to-date, but still up 0.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) is 8.79% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $93.39, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FATE is forecast to be at a low of $42.00 and a high of $135.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -255.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Fate Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.96 percent over the past six months and at a -48.21% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -9.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -41.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 58.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Fate Therapeutics Inc. to make $8.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $15.9 million and $11.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -31.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -19.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.30%.

FATE Dividends

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.25% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 101.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.31%. Fate Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 373 institutions, with Redmile Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.44% of the shares, which is about 12.96 million shares worth $758.13 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 10.69% or 10.31 million shares worth $603.36 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 5.87 million shares worth $343.6 million, making up 6.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 4.35 million shares worth around $254.81 million, which represents about 4.52% of the total shares outstanding.