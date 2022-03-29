Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.73, and it changed around -$0.35 or -11.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $411.44M. EGLX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.88, offering almost -225.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.6% since then. We note from Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 564.20K.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) trade information

Instantly EGLX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.22 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.76% year-to-date, but still up 10.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) is 9.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.16 day(s).

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) estimates and forecasts

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.62 percent over the past six months and at a 44.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.80%.

EGLX Dividends

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.42% of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. shares, and 16.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.92%. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. stock is held by 88 institutions, with Boothbay Fund Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.62% of the shares, which is about 4.84 million shares worth $17.56 million.

Royce & Associates LP, with 2.15% or 2.87 million shares worth $10.4 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.06 million shares worth $7.46 million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF held roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $2.27 million, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.