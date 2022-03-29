Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) were traded, and its beta was 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.76, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.30B. EDIT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $73.03, offering almost -289.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.37% since then. We note from Editas Medicine Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) trade information

Instantly EDIT has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.47 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.34% year-to-date, but still up 7.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) is 11.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5 day(s).

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) estimates and forecasts

Editas Medicine Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.57 percent over the past six months and at a -13.68% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -79.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Editas Medicine Inc. to make $3.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.42 million and $6.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -62.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -50.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.20%.

EDIT Dividends

Editas Medicine Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.55% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares, and 74.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.86%. Editas Medicine Inc. stock is held by 408 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.74% of the shares, which is about 6.67 million shares worth $177.19 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.93% or 5.43 million shares worth $144.26 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.66 million shares worth $70.53 million, making up 3.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.95 million shares worth around $51.68 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.