Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) were traded, and its beta was 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.31, and it changed around $0.08 or 1.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $462.77M. DSX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.85, offering almost -10.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.72% since then. We note from Diana Shipping Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 765.65K.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) trade information

Instantly DSX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.45 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.50% year-to-date, but still up 11.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) is 11.79% up in the 30-day period.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) estimates and forecasts

Diana Shipping Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.90 percent over the past six months and at a 246.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.40%.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. to make $68.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.00%. Diana Shipping Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 137.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

DSX Dividends

Diana Shipping Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.65 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 5.65% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.62% of Diana Shipping Inc. shares, and 20.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.07%. Diana Shipping Inc. stock is held by 91 institutions, with Hosking Partners LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.70% of the shares, which is about 5.22 million shares worth $20.3 million.

Wells Fargo & Company, with 1.98% or 1.82 million shares worth $7.07 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Opportunity Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright ADR ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.65 million shares worth $2.53 million, making up 0.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright ADR ETF held roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $1.07 million, which represents about 0.30% of the total shares outstanding.