Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) were traded, and its beta was 2.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.88, and it changed around $0.19 or 1.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.01B. DBI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.48, offering almost -47.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.02% since then. We note from Designer Brands Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) trade information

Instantly DBI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.22 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.32% year-to-date, but still up 1.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) is 3.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DBI is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) estimates and forecasts

Designer Brands Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.69 percent over the past six months and at a 7.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 126.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 91.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $841.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Designer Brands Inc. to make $749.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.70%. Designer Brands Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 129.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.68% per year for the next five years.

DBI Dividends

Designer Brands Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.62% of Designer Brands Inc. shares, and 90.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.85%. Designer Brands Inc. stock is held by 279 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.11% of the shares, which is about 9.92 million shares worth $138.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.04% or 6.59 million shares worth $91.75 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 4.13 million shares worth $55.83 million, making up 6.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.76 million shares worth around $24.54 million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.