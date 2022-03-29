Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 7.07 million shares of the Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.88, and it changed around $1.54 or 4.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.11B. DAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.82, offering almost -29.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.4% since then. We note from Delta Air Lines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.31 million.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) trade information

Instantly DAL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.26 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.89% year-to-date, but still up 6.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is -7.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.3 day(s).

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) estimates and forecasts

Delta Air Lines Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.43 percent over the past six months and at a 140.20% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 104.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 71.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.14 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Delta Air Lines Inc. to make $8.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.97 billion and $3.91 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 130.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 113.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -39.90%. Delta Air Lines Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 102.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.31% per year for the next five years.

DAL Dividends

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 13 and April 18.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.33% of Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, and 64.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.97%. Delta Air Lines Inc. stock is held by 1,264 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.46% of the shares, which is about 66.95 million shares worth $2.85 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.08% or 38.93 million shares worth $1.66 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 18.17 million shares worth $774.36 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 14.44 million shares worth around $615.38 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.