CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 6.53 million shares of the CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.53, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $81.23B. CSX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.63, offering almost -2.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.49, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.42% since then. We note from CSX Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 16.05 million.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) trade information

Instantly CSX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of 0.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.85 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.19% year-to-date, but still up 1.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) is 9.39% up in the 30-day period.

CSX Corporation (CSX) estimates and forecasts

CSX Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.81 percent over the past six months and at a 14.10% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 25.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.34 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect CSX Corporation to make $3.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.81 billion and $2.93 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.70%. CSX Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 39.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.79% per year for the next five years.

CSX Dividends

CSX Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 20. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.99 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.37. It is important to note, however, that the 0.99% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.22% of CSX Corporation shares, and 76.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.92%. CSX Corporation stock is held by 1,956 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.47% of the shares, which is about 184.49 million shares worth $6.94 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.43% or 183.59 million shares worth $6.9 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 63.03 million shares worth $2.37 billion, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 51.23 million shares worth around $1.85 billion, which represents about 2.35% of the total shares outstanding.