Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 4.42 million shares of the Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) were traded, and its beta was 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.95, and it changed around -$0.3 or -7.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.74B. CRON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.87, offering almost -149.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.32% since then. We note from Cronos Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.44 million.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Instantly CRON has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.29 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.77% year-to-date, but still up 10.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) is 11.58% up in the 30-day period.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Cronos Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.94 percent over the past six months and at a 71.96% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. to make $22.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

CRON Dividends

Cronos Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 24 and February 28.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.85% of Cronos Group Inc. shares, and 17.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.63%. Cronos Group Inc. stock is held by 300 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.98% of the shares, which is about 11.17 million shares worth $43.8 million.

Chescapmanager LLC, with 2.22% or 8.33 million shares worth $32.64 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 11.17 million shares worth $43.8 million, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 2.47 million shares worth around $12.8 million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.