Could STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.35 million shares of the STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $80.71, and it changed around $7.76 or 10.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.96B. STAA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $163.08, offering almost -102.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $55.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.41% since then. We note from STAAR Surgical Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 421.24K.

STAAR Surgical Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended STAA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. STAAR Surgical Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) trade information

Instantly STAA has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 87.12 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.60% year-to-date, but still up 8.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) is 5.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $103.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STAA is forecast to be at a low of $72.00 and a high of $165.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -104.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) estimates and forecasts

STAAR Surgical Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.74 percent over the past six months and at a 3.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $59.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect STAAR Surgical Company to make $65.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $46 million and $44.37 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 47.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.50%. STAAR Surgical Company earnings are expected to increase by 301.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

STAA Dividends

STAAR Surgical Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.46% of STAAR Surgical Company shares, and 90.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.51%. STAAR Surgical Company stock is held by 402 institutions, with Broadwood Capital, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 18.20% of the shares, which is about 8.66 million shares worth $1.11 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.62% or 5.53 million shares worth $710.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.34 million shares worth $171.62 million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 1.28 million shares worth around $151.44 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.