ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 3.18 million shares of the ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $99.82, and it changed around -$3.68 or -3.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $130.80B. COP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $107.52, offering almost -7.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $47.72, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.19% since then. We note from ConocoPhillips’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 9.15 million.

ConocoPhillips stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended COP as a Hold, whereas 20 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ConocoPhillips is expected to report earnings per share of $2.7 for the current quarter.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) trade information

Instantly COP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 107.52 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 43.39% year-to-date, but still up 0.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is 13.40% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $115.07, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COP is forecast to be at a low of $96.00 and a high of $135.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -35.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ConocoPhillips (COP) estimates and forecasts

ConocoPhillips share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 55.58 percent over the past six months and at a 79.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 291.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 134.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.57 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect ConocoPhillips to make $16.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 61.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.60%. ConocoPhillips earnings are expected to increase by 342.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.79% per year for the next five years.

COP Dividends

ConocoPhillips’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.37 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.42. It is important to note, however, that the 1.37% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.08% of ConocoPhillips shares, and 80.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.11%. ConocoPhillips stock is held by 2,205 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.55% of the shares, which is about 111.07 million shares worth $8.02 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.46% or 109.95 million shares worth $7.94 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 37.48 million shares worth $2.71 billion, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 27.93 million shares worth around $2.02 billion, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.