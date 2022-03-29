Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 56.95 million shares of the Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.91, and it changed around -$1.93 or -50.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.14M. CLVR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.62, offering almost -560.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.36% since then. We note from Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CLVR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.44 for the current quarter.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) trade information

Instantly CLVR has showed a red trend with a performance of -50.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.98 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 52.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.39% year-to-date, but still up 67.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) is 60.50% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLVR is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -266.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -109.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 48.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. to make $5.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 47.60%.

CLVR Dividends

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 16 and May 20.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.03% of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. shares, and 23.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.68%. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. stock is held by 50 institutions, with Farallon Capital Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.36% of the shares, which is about 3.05 million shares worth $9.45 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 5.82% or 1.56 million shares worth $4.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.51 million shares worth $3.06 million, making up 5.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF held roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $1.86 million, which represents about 1.40% of the total shares outstanding.