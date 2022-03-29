China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around $0.05 or 16.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.41M. CJJD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.16, offering almost -213.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.73% since then. We note from China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 245.76K.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

Instantly CJJD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 16.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3900 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.56% year-to-date, but still down -1.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) is -9.01% down in the 30-day period.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $121.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. to make $121.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2013.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -55.80%. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -12.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

CJJD Dividends

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 12.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. shares, and 13.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.07%. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.59% of the shares, which is about 4.84 million shares worth $1.82 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.95% or 0.81 million shares worth $0.31 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 47150.0 shares worth $24315.0, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares.