China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise? – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Business   »  China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Stock: ...

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around $0.05 or 16.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.41M. CJJD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.16, offering almost -213.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.73% since then. We note from China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 245.76K.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

Instantly CJJD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 16.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3900 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.56% year-to-date, but still down -1.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) is -9.01% down in the 30-day period.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $121.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. to make $121.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2013.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -55.80%. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -12.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

CJJD Dividends

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 12.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. shares, and 13.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.07%. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.59% of the shares, which is about 4.84 million shares worth $1.82 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.95% or 0.81 million shares worth $0.31 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

The former held 47150.0 shares worth $24315.0, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.