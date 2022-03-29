Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) Share Price Might Move Down By -52.80%

In the last trading session, 1.85 million shares of the Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.57, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.44B. GOEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.35, offering almost -139.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.64% since then. We note from Canoo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.85 million.

Canoo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GOEV as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Canoo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.51 for the current quarter.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Instantly GOEV has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.10 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.85% year-to-date, but still down -5.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) is -3.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOEV is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -277.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Canoo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.05 percent over the past six months and at a -38.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -537.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -614.30% in the next quarter.

GOEV Dividends

Canoo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.04% of Canoo Inc. shares, and 37.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.75%. Canoo Inc. stock is held by 211 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.99% of the shares, which is about 11.9 million shares worth $91.84 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.22% or 7.69 million shares worth $59.39 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.73 million shares worth $28.79 million, making up 1.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 3.72 million shares worth around $44.5 million, which represents about 1.56% of the total shares outstanding.