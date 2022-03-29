Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.82 million shares of the Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) were traded, and its beta was 2.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $76.88, and it changed around -$0.52 or -0.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.80B. CZR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $119.81, offering almost -55.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $67.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.57% since then. We note from Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.88 million.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CZR as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Caesars Entertainment Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.82 for the current quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Instantly CZR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 80.80 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.80% year-to-date, but still down -2.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is -9.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $117.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CZR is forecast to be at a low of $100.00 and a high of $183.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -138.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Caesars Entertainment Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.92 percent over the past six months and at a 67.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 29.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 69.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 87.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 180.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.63 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Caesars Entertainment Inc. to make $2.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 75.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 56.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -61.60%. Caesars Entertainment Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 64.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 27.50% per year for the next five years.

CZR Dividends

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 25 and March 01.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.40% of Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, and 95.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.55%. Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock is held by 694 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.04% of the shares, which is about 21.45 million shares worth $2.41 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 9.69% or 20.72 million shares worth $2.33 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 16.46 million shares worth $1.85 billion, making up 7.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held roughly 7.28 million shares worth around $817.08 million, which represents about 3.40% of the total shares outstanding.