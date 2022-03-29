Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) Stock Forecast: By 2022, Bulls Expect $25.80 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.44, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.47M. BQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.22, offering almost -1313.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.44, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive 0.0% since then. We note from Boqii Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 382.54K.

Boqii Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BQ as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Boqii Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) trade information

Instantly BQ has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5300 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.98% year-to-date, but still down -10.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) is -25.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BQ is forecast to be at a low of $18.96 and a high of $25.80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5763.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4209.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) estimates and forecasts

Boqii Holding Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -81.39 percent over the past six months and at a -237.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $58.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Boqii Holding Limited to make $46.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $48.33 million and $36.51 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.80%.

BQ Dividends

Boqii Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 07.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Boqii Holding Limited shares, and 17.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.40%. Boqii Holding Limited stock is held by 21 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.23% of the shares, which is about 7.45 million shares worth $17.21 million.

FMR, LLC, with 2.13% or 1.55 million shares worth $3.58 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.86 million shares worth $1.75 million, making up 1.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund held roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $0.92 million, which represents about 0.62% of the total shares outstanding.