Blend Labs Inc.’s (NYSE: BLND) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.81 million shares of the Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.09, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.44B. BLND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.04, offering almost -245.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.6% since then. We note from Blend Labs Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.19 million.

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) trade information

Instantly BLND has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.01 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.03% year-to-date, but still down -3.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) is -28.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.05 day(s).

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $83.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Blend Labs Inc. to make $77.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

BLND Dividends

Blend Labs Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.33% of Blend Labs Inc. shares, and 64.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.41%. Blend Labs Inc. stock is held by 73 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.51% of the shares, which is about 18.48 million shares worth $249.05 million.

Formation8 GP, LLC, with 7.47% or 16.22 million shares worth $218.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.49 million shares worth $20.11 million, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $14.89 million, which represents about 0.47% of the total shares outstanding.