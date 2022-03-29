BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) were traded, and its beta was 2.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.76, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.30M. BVXV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.19, offering almost -138.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.18% since then. We note from BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) trade information

Instantly BVXV has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2900 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.11% year-to-date, but still up 41.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) is 38.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BVXV is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -297.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -297.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) estimates and forecasts

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.81 percent over the past six months and at a 75.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.40%.

BVXV Dividends

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 13.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.53% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares, and 3.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.28%. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock is held by 20 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.70% of the shares, which is about 79440.0 shares worth $0.17 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.40% or 45544.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 81290.0 shares worth $0.17 million, making up 0.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held roughly 50005.0 shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.