Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) were traded, and its beta was 2.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $259.38, and it changed around -$3.49 or -1.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.27B. CAR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $545.11, offering almost -110.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $65.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.67% since then. We note from Avis Budget Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Avis Budget Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CAR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Avis Budget Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $5.93 for the current quarter.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) trade information

Instantly CAR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 288.91 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.08% year-to-date, but still down -4.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) is 44.09% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $216.33, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -19.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CAR is forecast to be at a low of $164.00 and a high of $333.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 36.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) estimates and forecasts

Avis Budget Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 115.86 percent over the past six months and at a -0.36% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,747.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 482.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 67.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.34 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Avis Budget Group Inc. to make $2.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.35 billion and $1.37 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 73.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 47.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 61.90%. Avis Budget Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 300.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 27.50% per year for the next five years.

CAR Dividends

Avis Budget Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.67% of Avis Budget Group Inc. shares, and 111.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 113.84%. Avis Budget Group Inc. stock is held by 402 institutions, with Srs Investment Management, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 34.28% of the shares, which is about 18.43 million shares worth $3.82 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 14.38% or 7.73 million shares worth $1.6 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 2.93 million shares worth $803.45 million, making up 5.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 1.11 million shares worth around $229.66 million, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.