Are Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) were traded, and its beta was 2.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $76.23, and it changed around -$1.45 or -1.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.87B. SIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $111.92, offering almost -46.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $54.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.66% since then. We note from Signet Jewelers Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) trade information

Instantly SIG has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 84.11 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.41% year-to-date, but still down -7.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) is 5.73% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $111.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SIG is forecast to be at a low of $94.00 and a high of $140.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -83.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) estimates and forecasts

Signet Jewelers Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.77 percent over the past six months and at a -8.22% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.05 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Signet Jewelers Limited to make $1.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.00%.

SIG Dividends

Signet Jewelers Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 08 and June 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.94 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 0.94% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.72% of Signet Jewelers Limited shares, and 96.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.59%. Signet Jewelers Limited stock is held by 413 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 17.36% of the shares, which is about 9.14 million shares worth $795.11 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.69% or 6.15 million shares worth $535.25 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 3.58 million shares worth $347.41 million, making up 6.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $111.34 million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.