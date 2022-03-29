AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.43, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.74B. APP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $116.09, offering almost -117.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.37% since then. We note from AppLovin Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

AppLovin Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended APP as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AppLovin Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

Instantly APP has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 56.80 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.32% year-to-date, but still up 0.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) is -6.59% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $95.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APP is forecast to be at a low of $56.00 and a high of $118.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -120.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) estimates and forecasts

AppLovin Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.34 percent over the past six months and at a 133.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $780.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect AppLovin Corporation to make $815.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.00%.

AppLovin Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 126.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 23.50% per year for the next five years.

APP Dividends

AppLovin Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.76% of AppLovin Corporation shares, and 41.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.19%. AppLovin Corporation stock is held by 211 institutions, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 44.01% of the shares, which is about 99.64 million shares worth $9.39 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.86% or 15.53 million shares worth $1.46 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Manager Directed Port-Spyglass Growth Fd and Blackrock Funds-Technology Oppportunities Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.18 million shares worth $111.5 million, making up 0.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Technology Oppportunities Port held roughly 1.02 million shares worth around $92.55 million, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.