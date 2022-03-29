AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity? – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Science   »  AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) ...

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.40, and it changed around -$0.07 or -14.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.44M. ANPC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.57, offering almost -1542.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.0% since then. We note from AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 906.48K.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ANPC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) trade information

Instantly ANPC has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5000 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.25% year-to-date, but still down -9.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) is -42.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18660.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANPC is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 101.70%, up from the previous year.

1 analysts expect AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. to make $600k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2020.

ANPC Dividends

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 27.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.24% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. shares, and 1.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.71%. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stock is held by 7 institutions, with PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.88% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $0.38 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.18% or 23413.0 shares worth $75858.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

The former held 4794.0 shares worth $12176.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.