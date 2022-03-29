Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 6.03 million shares of the Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $65.16, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.75B. PLAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $70.25, offering almost -7.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $39.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.74% since then. We note from Anaplan Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.80 million.

Anaplan Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended PLAN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Anaplan Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) trade information

Instantly PLAN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 65.21 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 41.90% year-to-date, but still up 0.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) is 34.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.47, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLAN is forecast to be at a low of $48.00 and a high of $88.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -35.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) estimates and forecasts

Anaplan Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.88 percent over the past six months and at a 31.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -57.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $154.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Anaplan Inc. to make $163.38 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.40%.

PLAN Dividends

Anaplan Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.81% of Anaplan Inc. shares, and 96.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.10%. Anaplan Inc. stock is held by 387 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.90% of the shares, which is about 13.14 million shares worth $602.52 million.

FMR, LLC, with 6.89% or 10.17 million shares worth $466.3 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.95 million shares worth $180.98 million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.5 million shares worth around $160.34 million, which represents about 2.37% of the total shares outstanding.