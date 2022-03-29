3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) were traded, and its beta was 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.22, and it changed around $0.18 or 1.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.11B. DDD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.48, offering almost -155.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.82% since then. We note from 3D Systems Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 million.

3D Systems Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended DDD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. 3D Systems Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) trade information

Instantly DDD has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.54 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.70% year-to-date, but still up 1.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) is -7.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DDD is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -78.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) estimates and forecasts

3D Systems Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.55 percent over the past six months and at a -71.11% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -55.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -88.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $144.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect 3D Systems Corporation to make $133.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -16.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.50%. 3D Systems Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 300.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

DDD Dividends

3D Systems Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.53% of 3D Systems Corporation shares, and 65.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.63%. 3D Systems Corporation stock is held by 383 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.04% of the shares, which is about 19.21 million shares worth $529.68 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.43% or 13.32 million shares worth $367.33 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco Global Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 8.44 million shares worth $237.68 million, making up 6.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Global Opportunities Fund held roughly 5.0 million shares worth around $140.8 million, which represents about 3.91% of the total shares outstanding.