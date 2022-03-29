36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.08, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.97M. KRKR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.47, offering almost -221.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.7% since then. We note from 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 115.63K.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) trade information

Instantly KRKR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3700 on Monday, 03/28/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.21% year-to-date, but still up 13.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) is 29.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 96170.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.77 day(s).

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.60%.

KRKR Dividends

36Kr Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 13 and April 18.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of 36Kr Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.11%. 36Kr Holdings Inc. stock is held by 3 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.06% of the shares, which is about 20788.0 shares worth $33260.0.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 0.04% or 14960.0 shares worth $23936.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 5136.0 shares worth $8525.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series held roughly 4800.0 shares worth around $7968.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.